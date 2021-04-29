iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,296,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 724,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 720,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 649,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

