iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stake Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 278.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,658 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

