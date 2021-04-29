iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,014,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQDH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.79. 49,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,926. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.39 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84.

