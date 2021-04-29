iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 45,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

BATS:IDV opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.