iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Lessened by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,526 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,406,000 after buying an additional 608,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,566,000 after acquiring an additional 325,014 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 251,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 629,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,632. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18.

