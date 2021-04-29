iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. 1,418,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,804,994. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

