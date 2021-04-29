iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,874,000 after purchasing an additional 69,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $75.79.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.