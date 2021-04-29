iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.74. 18,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $152.40 and a 52-week high of $237.23.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.