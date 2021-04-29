iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lessened by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,451 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $59,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.07. 97,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,017. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $262.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

