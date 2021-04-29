iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Trimmed by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV opened at $250.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $251.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.