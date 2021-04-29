iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,931,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,713 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,353 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after acquiring an additional 190,004 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,122,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,166,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,003 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,495. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

