iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,598 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $69.94. 94,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,712. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.49 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

