J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 295%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,760. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $169.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

