J Sainsbury plc Plans Dividend of GBX 7.40 (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share by the grocer on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 235.80 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 242.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.93. The firm has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,175.00. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

