J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.19. 88,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,450. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

