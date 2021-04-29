J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,421,000 after purchasing an additional 101,875 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $772,000. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,132,000 after purchasing an additional 203,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.52. 12,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,545. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

