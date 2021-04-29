J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.8% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $63,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 187.9% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,808,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.4% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.35. 119,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.