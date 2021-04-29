J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $971,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.76 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,059 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.