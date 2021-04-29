J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.56. 82,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

