J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock worth $18,599,298. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $515.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $335.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

