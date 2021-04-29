J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 742,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,100,813. The company has a market cap of $256.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

