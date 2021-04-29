Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 3,357 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 256.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $254.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.50, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.38. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

