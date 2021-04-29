Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of -857.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

