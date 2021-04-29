Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Intel by 38.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,222,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,733 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 32,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $24,791,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 60,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.62 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $232.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.