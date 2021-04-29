Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70,932 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.

NASDAQ FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.