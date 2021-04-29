Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 9,714 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 37.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 37.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 32.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $631,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

ARCC stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

