Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.17 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

