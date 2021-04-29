James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 30,000 Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Palatin Technologies worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $152.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

