James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 998 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWN. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 74,205 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $49.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $49.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.