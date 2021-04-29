James Investment Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,945 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $948,000.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $41.85 on Thursday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

XM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

