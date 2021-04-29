James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 198,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $95.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

