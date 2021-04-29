Jay Wells Sells 91,300 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jay Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Primo Water by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

