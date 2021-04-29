Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nestlé in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $5.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NSRGY opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $103.18 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $342.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is 58.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.