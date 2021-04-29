Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €144.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €144.00 ($169.41) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ML. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €137.71 ($162.02).

Shares of ML opened at €123.85 ($145.71) on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €126.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €112.16.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

