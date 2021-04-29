Jefferies Financial Group Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $206.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $8.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.11 and a 200-day moving average of $168.87. The firm has a market cap of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.