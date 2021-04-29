Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mondi in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondi’s FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Mondi stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mondi has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $56.51.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

