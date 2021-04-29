JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.44

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 8293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,161,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,468,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

