Jennifer Bealer Sells 2,401 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $123,579.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,468 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $119,796.72.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $123,006.72.

Shares of PGNY opened at $58.60 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Progyny by 12.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.