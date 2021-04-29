Jennifer Bealer Sells 2,401 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $123,579.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,468 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $119,796.72.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $123,006.72.
Shares of PGNY opened at $58.60 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45.
PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Progyny by 12.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
