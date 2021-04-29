JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

