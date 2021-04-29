John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.49.

NYSE:JBT traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $120.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,925 shares of company stock worth $862,157 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

