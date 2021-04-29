John C. Dorrian Sells 15,000 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) insider John C. Dorrian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $319,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEU has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

