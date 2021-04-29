JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€55.30” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.82 ($56.26).

ETR SHL opened at €46.94 ($55.22) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.34.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

