JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,249,000 after acquiring an additional 211,528 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Allakos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK opened at $113.31 on Thursday. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,460 shares of company stock worth $28,807,367. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.