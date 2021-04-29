JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,145 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

RYAM opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

