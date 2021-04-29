JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $2,414,921.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,036,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.