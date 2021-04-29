JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 173.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of First Mid Bancshares worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $168,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00. Insiders sold a total of 41,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,520 over the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMBH opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $780.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $44.94.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

