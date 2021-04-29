JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 129.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of EverQuote worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVER. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 284,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 232,149 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $5,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EverQuote by 981.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 153,410 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $715,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $1,215,201.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,230 shares of company stock worth $4,130,528. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -116.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

