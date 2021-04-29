JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after buying an additional 223,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after buying an additional 329,461 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,923,000 after buying an additional 537,275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 802,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after buying an additional 95,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:TR opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.87 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

