JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REMYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.58 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

