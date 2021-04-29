JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 314,796 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,833,000 after acquiring an additional 426,667 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,726,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 99,650 shares during the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARR opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $879.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. Analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading lifted their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

